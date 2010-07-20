NASA Television kicks off full-time HD channel

NASA Television yesterday launched a full-time HD channel that media, cable and satellite service providers can access for news content and coverage of agency missions and programs.

The channel will deliver HD video that only NASA can provide, such as live launch coverage of space shuttles and other spacecraft. The "ISS Update," a daily program covering the activities of the on-orbit International Space Station crews, now airs on the new HD channel. High-definition video of the Earth shot by crews on the station and from NASA satellites also will be available.

NASA's video file news feed, media conferences, lectures, satellite interviews and special events also will be delivered in HD. The NASA TV HD channel will be offered in MPEG-2 format. The space agency has posted downlink and scheduling information for the new HD channel online.