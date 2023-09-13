NAB’s LeGeyt Urges Congressional Action on Broadcast Issues

WASHINGTON, D.C.—NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will be highlighting a number of issues needing Congressional and FCC action when he testifies today, Sept. 13, at a House Communications and Technology Subcommittee hearing titled “Lights, Camera, Subscriptions: State of the Video Marketplace.”

In his oral and written testimony, the NAB said that LeGeyt will urge congressional action that would enable broadcasters to fairly compete and expand viewer and listener access to their services by passing the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act and legislation reinstating the Diversity Tax Certificate program.

LeGeyt will also discuss why the FCC urgently needs to modernize broadcast ownership rules, create a more transparent, fair and predictable process for broadcaster transactions, refresh the record in its vMVPD proceeding and encourage the rollout of NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0.

The hearing follows a recent blog post by LeGeyt detailing important areas where FCC action is necessary to keep broadcasting strong and enable vital local news. The blog was published after the confirmation of Anna Gomez to the FCC, with LeGeyt writing that an "FCC fully seated with all five commissioners can be the catalyst to keep broadcasting strong for the millions who depend on our free, locally-focused service."

In written testimony to the Subcommittee released by the NAB prior to the hearing, LeGeyt noted that as “we celebrate broadcasting’s centennial anniversary,...[b]roadcasters’ critical role as first informers, emergency lifelines and entertainment media has never been more important as misinformation runs rampant online. Yet significant shifts in the media and advertising marketplace pose challenges to this uniquely free and local model, absent needed congressional and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) attention.”

“In today’s hyper-competitive media landscape, broadcasting remains the most popular source of news, entertainment programming, sports and investigative journalism in communities across America,” LeGeyt said. “More than 181 million adults watch broadcast TV on a monthly basis, and more than 227 million listeners tune into broadcast radio each week. For the 2022-23 TV season, 79 of the top 100 series in primetime were aired by broadcasters.”

Unfortunately, broadcasters are currently forced to compete for audiences and ad dollars in a media landscape where they are forced to “operate under a set of outdated rules and restrictions....while other media and big tech platforms operate without restraint,” he said.

“These challenges are exacerbated by Big Tech’s market power and largely unregulated practices in both the marketplace for digital advertising and as gatekeepers to digital content, including the local broadcast news that is accessed online (or in the automobile).” he said. “These collective pressures divert local advertising revenue away from broadcasters, making our uniquely free and local service that much more difficult to support. It also devalues our product when it is accessed online.”

To address those challenges LeGeyt urged congress to pass the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act (H.R. 3414) and to pass legislation to reinstate the Diversity Tax Certificate program, which would help diversify ownership of broadcast companies.

LeGeyt also urged Congress to encourage the FCC to make several reforms that will enable broadcasters to compete on a level playing field.

These include: