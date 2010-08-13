NAB to help bring World Cup tournament to U.S.

The National Association of Broadcasters and the USA Bid Committee are teaming up to persuade the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to select the United States as the World Cup soccer host country for the 2018 or 2022 tournament.

The USA Bid Committee, a nonprofit organization, and the NAB have begun circulating a petition at GoUSABid.com and will provide resources for broadcasters to use to develop on-air TV and radio spots to encourage viewers and listeners nationwide to sign up. The petition, which has generated more than 935,200 signatures, will be delivered to FIFA in November, prior to the December date when the host country decision will be announced.

"This is a great chance for local broadcasters to activate our tens of millions of viewers and listeners in bringing the World Cup to America," said Executive Vice President Dennis Wharton. "We hope radio and television stations will consider getting the word out to their audiences by utilizing the resources provided by NAB and the USA Bid Committee."

NAB and the USA Bid Committee will provide broadcasters with television spots, radio scripts, Web ad banners and social media tools encouraging viewers and listeners to sign the petition advocating the United States as the 2018 or 2022 host country of the World Cup tournament.