NAB to FCC: Don’t Be Pushed Into Micromanaging ATSC 3.0

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters believes that the FCC should give broadcasters some space to determine how to work with the new ATSC 3.0 standard, despite calls from MVPDs and others for the Commission to look into retransmission consent, capacity or content issues in its upcoming Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. NAB executives met with commissioner’s aides last week and said the FCC’s goal should be to let broadcasters start innovating, not micromanaging how they do it.

