NAB Super Session Explores Mobile TV



This year’s NAB Show will feature a Super Session centered on mobile TV. Titled "Mobile TV: A Path to the Future,” industry experts will examine scenarios and potential business models for its future.



Panelists include Saul Berman, global strategy and change services leader for IBM Global Business Services, John Elliott, partner with Accenture Mobility, John Fletcher, analyst for SNL Kagan, Randa Minkarah, senior vice president of revenue and business development for Fisher Communications Inc. and Erik Moreno, senior vice president of corporate development with Fox. Arlen Communications President Gary Arlen will moderate.



"The competitive environment is critical in this conversation," Arlen stated in a press release. "We'll look at mobile broadcast TV in the context of other Web-based video services that are available on wireless devices and as Apps on smartphones. We'll discuss what it takes for mobile TV to become a 'mainstream' service, and we'll try to identify some realistic timetables for this process."



The Mobile DTV Pavilion, sponsored by the OMVC, the ATSC and NAB, will be located in the North Hall. It will feature products and services from over a dozen companies working towards the rollout of mobile DTV.



