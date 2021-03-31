NAB Spotlight Series Discussing Diversity With Lawmakers

WASHINGTON—NAB is launching a new Spotlight Series on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts in broadcast media that will feature members of Congress talking about key initiatives that are pushing DEI forward. The first guest for the series will be Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.).

Karen Bass (Image credit: Office of Karen Bass)

Bass is in her sixth term representing the 37th Congressional District in California. She currently serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, where she is the chair of the Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Global Human Rights. Bass also serves on the House Judiciary Committee, and its Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, and was the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus in 2019 and 2020.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for NAB members to deepen their engagement with policymakers on a topic that is critically important and gain exclusive insights about our business,” said Michelle Duke, chief diversity officer for NAB and president of the NAB Leadership Foundation.

“Rep. Bass has been a leading voice on these [DEI] issues during her time in Congress, and we are honored to kick off this dialogue between broadcasters and members of Congress with her perspective,” NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith added.

The event, which will take place entirely online and is designed as a dialogue between broadcasters and lawmakers, will be conducted by Beverly White, KNBC (NBC4) Los Angeles reporter, on April 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

For more information, visit NAB’s website.