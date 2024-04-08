NAB Show Touts International Impact

Representatives from more than 155 countries have registered to attend the NAB Show, including 10 new delegations from Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, Oceana and Central Asia, the organization said today.

The NAB Show , April 13 - 17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, "is solidly the global destination for all things broadcast, media and entertainment," NAB said, adding that "dignitaries and delegations from six continents will convene to discover cutting-edge technologies, forge strategic partnerships and shape the future of content creation."

“We are excited to see growing participation in the Show from a number of areas across the globe, and honored to have so many important international dignitaries attending,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “NAB Show has always been the global gathering place for the media and entertainment industry – the collaboration and sharing of knowledge across all these markets is part of what makes the Show experience so special.”

International markets are seeing rapid expansion in over-the-top (OTT) streaming, live events, cinematic stories and e-sports and gaming. In fact, total gaming revenue is expected to rise from $227 billion in 2023 to $312 billion in 2027—with advertising revenue alone expected to nearly double to $100 billion in 2025 ( PWC ). This growth has brought record-breaking investments close to a quarter billion dollars in content for markets such as South Korea, Germany and India.

The global impact is also felt at NAB Show with the robust presence of international government officials representing Ministries of Communication, Information, Arts and Culture, Broadcasting, Media, as well as National Communications and Broadcasting Commisions, Chambers of Commerce and legislative assemblies, participating from Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Croatia, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Kenya, Kuwait, Japan, Mongolia, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Trinidad & Tobago, Uganda, UK, United Arab Emirates and more. These influential dignitaries travel to Las Vegas to learn about the latest technologies being unveiled and to seek the expert guidance and solutions for their own country’s development.

The international creator scene comes alive as storytellers from around the globe converge at the show. Here, global film and TV councils, commissions, alliances and guilds convene to refine their craft and advance content creation worldwide. This year, groups from Canada, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Nepal, South Korea and the United Kingdom will journey to join their global creator community.

This year, 34 delegation buying groups from all over the world will attend NAB Show, including 10 new groups representing regions spanning Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, Oceania and Central Asia, as well as hundreds of international journalists. With nearly 40 percent of registered press coming from outside the U.S., NAB Show anticipates extensive global coverage.

Hot topics on the international stage include new technology, gaming and cinematography. Sessions of interest include:

NAB Show also offers international pavilions, featuring global companies and tech pioneers showcasing various innovations and services, throughout the show floor:

NAB Show will also welcome many international partner organizations including:

