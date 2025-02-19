NAB Show To Feature New Business Of Entertainment Track

WWE president Nick Khan (left) and WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque (right) will participate in the Business of Entertainment track of sessions at the NAB Show.

WASHINGTON—The 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center will mark the debut of the Business of Entertainment track developed with The Ankler, which covers the entertainment industry with news, commentary and expert analysis.

The new conference track will feature a lineup of programming, leading brands and a special appearance by WWE president Nick Khan and chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, NAB said.

Khan and Levesque will discuss the company's continuing evolution—from global expansion and talent development to innovative storytelling and the integration of new technologies.

Sean McNulty, author of The Wakeup, the Hollywood and media newsletter from The Ankler, and the host of The Ankler podcast, will moderate the conversation with WWE leadership as they discuss their vision for the next generation of sports entertainment.

The Business of Entertainment track will deliver actionable insights and expert perspectives on media dealmaking, content bundles, new advertising models, the state of production, the intersection of Hollywood and the creator economy and emerging consumer and audience trends, it said.

The conversations will empower professionals to deepen their understanding of the field, refine their skills and meet key industry players. This two-day program will feature 10 sessions and presentations from leading executives in media and entertainment, accessible to all attendees with an Exhibits Pass.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Nick Khan and Paul Levesque to take the stage at our new Business of Entertainment track at NAB Show," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. "Partnering with The Ankler for this track brings a fresh, dynamic voice to cover the movers and shakers and game-changing content coming out of Hollywood.”

The track will offer:

Werk Ethic: “Drag Race” Universe and Beyond – Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, co-founders of World of Wonder (WOW) and executive producers of “RuPaul's Drag Race,” share how they built WOW Presents Plus and expanded the franchise to more than 20 countries with a fan-first approach across live events and digital platforms. Moderated by Elaine Low, author of The Ankler’s Series Business newsletter.

Reality Check: The New Rules of Unscripted TV – Andrew Fried, president of Boardwalk Pictures and executive producer of “Welcome to Wrexham and Chef’s Table,” joins Howard Owens, founder and co-CEO of Propagate Content; Jennifer O'Connell, CEO of Pantheon Media Group and co-CEO of Velvet Hammer Media; and Courtney White, president of Wheelhouse Entertainment, to explore the latest trends, challenges and innovations shaping non-fiction television. Moderated by Elaine Low.

Navigating the Future of Hollywood: Opportunities in Uncertain Times – Hollywood is in the midst of generational shifts in business models and consumer habits, not to mention ongoing technical disruption, and the future is full of uncertainty. But innovators often find that the largest opportunities emerge during the most uncertain of times. Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, Candle Media co-founders and co-CEOs, share insights on how major Hollywood players are recalibrating and what it takes for leaders and organizations to get ahead of and capitalize on these seismic shifts. Sean McNulty will moderate the discussion.

