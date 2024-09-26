NAB Show New York Exhibitor Insight: EVS

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2024 NAB Show New York?

SÉBASTIEN VERLAINE: I anticipate AI to be one of the most talked about trends in the industry. At EVS we’re increasingly integrating Generative AI features, developed in-house, into our products and solutions with the aim of speeding up workflows and giving storytellers the ability to be more creative. AI is not just about automating; it’s about helping production teams to be more efficient and more focused on the quality of the program. At NAB Show New York, we will present XtraMotion, our AI-based service, which allows you to transform any live footage into super slow-motion replays.

What may be less of a trend, but just as important is the growing number of end-of-life and end-of-service SDI products. At NAB Show New York, we will present a comprehensive range of SDI products designed to address immediate needs while ensuring smooth transition to IP.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

VERLAINE: In line with our “This is not a replay” campaign, we will continue to challenge the perception that EVS is limited to replay technology by presenting our cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance every stage of content creation—from live ingest to content management and distribution, as well as media processing, routing and multiviewing. For instance, we will demonstrate VIA MAP, our media asset platform that enables EVS’s vision of a premium live ecosystem where all our solutions converge and tightly integrate with each other to streamline operations and maximize the value of content.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

VERLAINE: EVS is celebrating 30 years in the industry this year, and over that period of time we have managed to maintain our industry-leading position, building on our solid and reliable technological know-how and widening our product portfolio along the way. We want to stay ahead of the curve by providing smart, scalable solutions that help our customers to produce the best live stories.

TVT: What is it about NAB Show New York that brings you back every year?

VERLAINE: NAB Show New York has always been a good event to catch up with customers from the Tri-State area. We have a much bigger booth at the NAB Show in April, as well as an office in New Jersey, where we can easily invite customers to discover our latest solutions, but the event’s atmosphere is special, very local, and easy for customers in the city to drop by for a couple of hours.