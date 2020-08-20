NAB Show Creating NAB Amplify Digital Platform

WASHINGTON—The kind of programming offerings attendees get at the annual NAB Show will no longer be contained to a week in Las Vegas, as the organization has announced plans to launch NAB Amplify, a year-round digital platform designed to extend the impact of the NAB Show throughout the year.

Expected to launch in November, NAB Amplify aims to provide the global NAB Show community with interactive online experiences that include networking, discovery and education, as well as highlighting thought leadership, top trends and new solutions. It also hopes to serve as a connection point between vendors and customers.

“NAB Amplify is a key component in NAB’s larger innovation strategy aimed at super-serving our global audience,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO. “This evolution will serve to enhance our well-established live events, while expanding the NAB Show brand into a year-round service and experience driven by meaningful connections and community engagement.”

Cristina Clapp, who was previously the content director of the former Future brand Creative Planet Network, has been tapped as NAB Amplify’s content director. She will be responsible for delivering “relevant content and fresh perspectives that reflect the interests and needs of the NAB Amplify community,” NAB said in its official release.