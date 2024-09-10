NAB Releases Radio and TV Station Self-Inspection Guides

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has released a new Broadcast Station Self-Inspection Guide for AM radio stations, marking the third in a series of self-inspection guides.

NAB unveiled guides for FM radio and television stations at the 2024 NAB Show in April. These tools are designed to help broadcasters effectively conduct self-inspections and ensure compliance with federal regulations. Guides for low-power and translator stations are expected to be released soon.

NAB joined with the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) to provide broadcasters with up-to-date, standardized guidance on compliance with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules and policies. While the FCC previously issued self-inspection checklists, it discontinued updates in 2010, despite many subsequent changes in regulations. These new guides aim to fill the gap and are also available to contract inspectors participating in the Alternative Broadcast Inspection Program, which operates in partnership with many state broadcaster associations.

The guides are available as a free resource to NAB members at the member downloads section of the NAB website. SBE members may also access the guides directly through the SBE website.