NAB Opens Applications for Startups to Showcase Products at 2022 NAB Show

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The 2022 NAB Show has announced that it is accepting applications from startup companies to feature their innovative products and solutions during the 2022 NAB Show , held April 23–27 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Participating startups will exhibit within NAB Show’s Experiential Zones throughout the show floor. Those Zones offer attendees hands-on demonstrations of pre-market technology and insider access to new product launches. Participants include entrepreneurs, innovators and established brands.

Startups will also have the opportunity to showcase their products and services during 30-minute sessions on stage in the Experiential Zones.

“NAB Show is the premier destination to find the latest game-changing innovations and we are excited to once again provide a hands-on exploration of the next great products and services,” said NAB executive vice president and managing director of global connections and events Chris Brown. “NAB Show attendees are eager to discover the cutting-edge developments throughout the innovation pipeline – from prototypes in Futures Park to best-in-breed technologies from bellwether companies – that are reshaping and redefining the future of content. Emerging startups are vital to fueling and disrupting that pipeline and NAB Show is the perfect platform to help these pioneering companies stand out in the marketplace.”