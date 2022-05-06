NAB Leadership Foundation to Honor Gecio with Corporate Leadership Award

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation will honor Geico with the 2022 Corporate Leadership Award during the 2022 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The award will be presented during an in-person ceremony on June 7 at The Anthem in Washington.

Each year, the Corporate Leadership Award is given to a leading business outside of the broadcast industry that exemplifies an extraordinary focus on community service and corporate social responsibility.

NABLF said Geico "has spent decades working to support initiatives and build partnerships within the communities the company serves. The company partners with groups that help children, support veterans and promote social equity."

“Through community partnerships, development projects and conservation efforts, Geico has established itself as a corporate leader in public service,” said Michelle Duke, president of the NAB Leadership Foundation. “NABLF is honored to present Geico with the Corporate Leadership Award in recognition of its incredible work to improve communities across the country.”

Among Geico's local community outreach efforts is Geico Cares as well as the Geico FastPitch program, which gives associates the opportunity to choose a charity of importance to themselves and their community and solicit donations on behalf of the charity from Geico. Last year the program helped support over 100 charities.

The Geico Philanthropic Foundation has donated to over 7,000 charities over the past 40+ years. In 2021 and 2022, the Geico Philanthropic Foundation and Geico associates provided more than 3 million meals to families in need through donations to Feeding America. The company also supports various education initiatives, including Shoes that Fit. These programs provide necessary resources and support students need for school.

“Geico is honored to receive the 2022 Corporate Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation,” said Carl Tims, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Geico. “Geico is committed to strengthening the communities in which our customers and associates live, work, and play. To that end, we have built more than 1,100 partnerships with nonprofits, social justice organizations and scholarship providers. And, we’re excited to extend this philanthropic culture and focus to include the NAB Leadership Foundation as they work to improve diversity and highlight community service.”

In addition to the in-person, black-tie Celebration of Service to America Awards ceremony for finalists, celebrity guests, senior broadcast executives, members of Congress and policymakers on June 7, a special one-hour production of the awards ceremony will be broadcast nationally on television and radio stations across the country in summer 2022.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards will also honor local television and radio stations and broadcast groups across the country for their public service and philanthropic efforts to help their communities of service throughout the year. The event also recognizes an individual for their exceptional commitment to improving the lives of others through the Service to America Leadership Award.