NAB Launches Broadcast Resource Hub

WASHINGTON—The NAB has created a new Broadcast Resource Hub to help local TV and radio stations meet their current challenges.

Materials available from the Broadcast Resource Hub were developed by NAB and NAB Leadership Foundation. The organization touts the resource hub’s educational materials for broadcast and journalism professionals, toolkits for radio and TV stations to better serve their communities and briefing materials to help the broadcast industry advocate on legislative issues.

Broadcasters can also access the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Resource Center through the Broadcast Resource Hub.

“NAB has created a variety of new and evergreen resources to assist radio and television broadcasters in various aspects of their businesses from education and training to advocacy and innovation,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO. “We are pleased to now offer these valuable resources in one easy-to-access online hub, where we will continue to add timely content for members and the industry at-large.”