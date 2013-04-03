NAB honors WFTS for campaign about domestic violence

WFTS, the The E.W. Scripps Company-owned ABC affiliate in Tampa, FL, has been honored with NAB’s 2013 Service to Community Award for its "Taking Action Against Domestic Violence" campaign.

Four years ago, the station launched the effort, which became the first partnership of its kind between a media organization and a state domestic violence coalition.

Each year, for six weeks, WFTS produces news stories, airs public service announcements and sponsors a commercial-free primetime special, which are all focused on educating the public about domestic violence and breaking the cycle of violence. The news programs offer resources for education, including a statewide hotline number, and encourage donations to domestic violence centers.

This year, WFTS, an ABC affiliate, also partnered with the Tampa Bay Times to produce a 16-page special edition about teen dating abuse. More than 150,000 Tampa-area high school students received the publication, which also was posted online by WFTS.

The NAB's Service to Community category honors radio and television broadcasters for individual campaigns, projects or programs that serve the public good or otherwise provide exemplary service to their local communities.

NAB will present its Celebration of Service to America Awards on June 3 in Washington, D.C.