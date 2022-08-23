NAB Applauds Revisions to Journalism Competition and Preservation Act

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters has issued a statement strongly supporting recent visions to the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, originally introduced in the House (H.R. 1735) and Senate (S. 673) last year, would level the playing field between big tech and local news media by providing a temporary antitrust exemption to allow broadcasters and certain other digital publishers to jointly negotiate with dominant online platforms regarding access to their content, the NAB said.

The revised bill would:

Ensure there is no “take it or leave it” approach by requiring platforms and content providers to make reasonable offers and negotiate in good faith;

Define broadcaster eligibility to ensure the inclusion of all local broadcasters holding or operating under an FCC license and engaging in certain journalistic activities;

Provide that local broadcasters are eligible to participate in joint negotiations regardless of their size or views expressed within their content; and

Make clear that the joint negotiation framework does not amend copyright law.

"NAB applauds the ongoing work of Sens. Amy Klobuchar and John Kennedy, Reps. David Cicilline and Ken Buck to strengthen the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act,” NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said. “This legislation would address the dominant power Big Tech gatekeepers wield over local media outlets, including television and radio broadcasters, by enabling fair negotiations when digital platforms seek to offer their users access to our valuable community-based content. We thank the bill’s cosponsors for recognizing the need to preserve local journalism in our communities and look forward to continuing working with them on advancing this bill through the legislative process."