‘Mythic Quest’ Remote Episode Shot on iPhones

CUPERTINO, Calif.—“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” an Apple TV+ original series, has written and produced a special episode remotely during the coronavirus pandemic that will debut on the streaming service on May 22, aptly named “Mythic Quest: Quarantine.”

The cast and crew worked remotely in multiple locations around the country to produce the episode. The entire episode was shot on iPhones.

The episode will feature the main cast, which includes Rob McElhenney and F. Murray Abraham, as they attempt to deal with the challenges—technological and personal—that come from quarantining.

"Mythic Quest" is following other scripted shows that have crafted and produced episodes during the pandemic, including "All Rise" and "Saturday Night Live."

“We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality,” said McElhenney, who also is the series’ co-creator. “Thankfully, we’re living in a time when everyone’s got a camera in their pocket. Having an iPhone, coupled with the ingenuity of our crew, allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days.”

Here is the trailer for the episode:

“Mythic Quest: Quarantine” will be available on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 22.