MygoTV Mobile DTV Receivers Go Fast



Last week I reported on mobile DTV receivers currently available from Amazon and other retailers. Last weekend Innovative DTV Solutions, Inc. announced 3.5-inch and 7-inch MygoTV receivers capable of receiving both conventional MPEG-2 ATSC broadcasts and the new ATSC Mobile DTV broadcasts. The 3.5-inch receivers, including the MygoTV Model DMT336R 3.5" Mobile Radio DTV receiver with FM radio have a 320x240 pixel, 4:3 aspect ratio display that doesn't match the full ATSC Mobile DTV 419x240 resolution. The MygoTV Model DMT270R 7-inch Mobile DTV receiver has a 16:9 800x480 pixel display but doesn't include an FM radio.



Be aware that Amazon is selling MygoTV receivers that don't include ATSC Mobile DTV! Don't be confused by these lower cost devices. I did not find any of the newer MygoTV receivers with ATSC Mobile DTV capability on Amazon or any other retailers' web sites.



MygoTV's web site has a Mobile DTV Store but all of the Mobile DTV receivers are shown as sold out—amazing since the receivers were first announced Sunday! If any readers managed to grab one of these receivers I'd appreciate hearing how they work. Chip manufacturers are still improving ATSC Mobile DTV receiver chips so I'd expect improved tuners to become available within the next six months. However, with the 3.5-inch mobile DTV receiver listed at $109.00, $40 less than Target/'s price for a Jensen standard ATSC only handheld receiver, it may be worth the risk.



Now that Mobile DTV receivers are appearing on the market and apparently selling out fast, broadcasters need to move quickly to get mobile DTV broadcasts on the air!



