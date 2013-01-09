Myers streamlines identity

Myers Information Systems – an established developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today announced a refresh the company's presence in the marketplace. Beginning 2013, the company will be Myers.

Crist Myers, company CEO and president said: "We've been just plain 'Myers' to our customers for some time now. The 'Information Systems' part is a bit outdated and limiting; ProTrack has evolved tremendously from its early program management and scheduling software roots into a far more capable and robust broadcast management system that supports the entire broadcast chain from program acquisition to reconciliation," noted Myers.

The company's existing email domain and web address, www.MyersInfoSys.com, will continue.