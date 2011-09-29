Myers ProTrack Makes Work Flow at The Vacation Channel



NORTHAMPTON, MASS.: Myers Information Systems a developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software, announced a successful implementation of the company’s flagship ProTrack suite by The Vacation Channel. Based in Branson, Mo., TVC offers a mix of news, weather and information focused on the lifestyle and rich variety of entertainment options available in and around Branson with coverage to some 50,000 in-home and hotel/motel room viewers.



ProTrack is available in both radio and television editions. It offers comprehensive scheduling and business management for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities. It is actively used by more than 226 media outlets to support more than 1,300 channels.



