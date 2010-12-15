Myers ProTrack helps launch Temple University Television

Myers Information Systems has deployed its ProTrack TV application suite in the recent rollout of Temple University Television (TUTV). The campus facility offers two channels of programming drawn from the Temple University School of Communications and Theater as well as other university schools and colleges, plus community and professional broadcast partners. TUTV is available to Philadelphia residents.

ProTrack TV is integrated with Avid FastBreak automation and Harris NEXIO servers to manage metadata, traffic and broadcast schedules for both channels. The software will also serve as a teaching tool for broadcasting students.