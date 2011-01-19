Myers ProLink enables schedule, metadata sharing among Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations

All eight TV stations in the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS) alliance are now using Myers Information Systems’ ProLink service to distribute and share broadcast schedules, program offerings and related metadata. Using ProTrack’s ProLink platform provides a single station the ability to centrally manage and schedule time slots for the recently launched Indiana Channel.

With the support of Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), IPBS worked to create a statewide channel focused exclusively on Indiana-centric interests, history, business, tourism, government, arts and culture. ProLink connects the stations seamlessly, reducing workloads and allowing stations to better allocate their limited resources.