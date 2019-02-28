MVCC Taps Tightrope’s Cablecast Platform for Move to HD

MINNEAPOLIS—When the Miami Valley Communications Council sought to enhance the quality of its online offerings, the group of cities in the Ohio region chose to go with Tightrope Media Systems’ Cablecast Community Media Platform to upgrade its master control and playout infrastructure for HD.

MVCC is limited to broadcasting in SD for cable distribution of its four PEG channels, but it sought to use the Cablecast system to provide HD quality for online VOD and live streams.

The configuration for MVCC’s updated system is made up of the Cablecast Broadcast Automation software and two quad-channel Cablecast Flex 4 playout servers. The system provides one recording input and one playout pathway for each of the council’s four cable channels. A Cablecast Pro VOD server automatically creates on-demand clips of the station’s programs, which can then be delivered through the cloud-based Cablecast Reflect service. In addition, four Tightrope Carousel systems drive independent bulletin boards on each channel. The new installation was launched in September 2018.

Beyond the system’s capabilities, MVCC staffers praise the ease of use and how the workflow simplifies their process.

MVCC has plans to add Cablecast Live systems for HD live streaming, while updating the video content area of their website with Cablecast’s “public site” publishing tools.