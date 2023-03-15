MRMC to Launch New Sports, Studio Production Gear at 2023 NAB Show

SURREY, UK—Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company will launch three new products focusing on sports and studio production in what it says will be its “largest-ever product lineup” at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 15-19.

New this year at the MRMC Stand in the Central Hall are Polymotion Relay, a sports circuit-based tracking solution, the Light Lift System and the AJS-2 autoJib for enhanced live content capture production. In addition, an enhanced version of the virtual production experience ‘Unreal Ride’ returns to the company’s Motion Control stand in the central lobby (L1) in partnership with VU.

Assaff Rawner, CEO of MRMC said: “We are excited to be part of the 100th NAB show with the biggest ever presence in our company’s history. Our broadcast solutions stand will be split into two key focus areas: Studios and Sports; with dozens of demonstrations and opportunities to network with our team of experts. We will be introducing Slidekamera by MRMC products for the first time to NAB audiences. We’re also delighted to see delegates playing at being a director by taking our virtual production experience Unreal Ride to the next level.”

From the broadcast studio side, MRMC will be highlighting two new broadcast products demonstrating superior PTZ enablement.

AJS-2 (Image credit: MRMC)

The AJS-2 Auto-Jib enhances live shots and can be deployed with either a PTZ or a robotic head and controlled manually, through 2 degrees of semi-automation or through full automation. It can be operated as a manual jib, or through a hybrid of manual and automation where the motion paths are defined but the head or PTZ can be controlled by an operator remotely or using presets. It captures smooth ’on-air’ movement and repeatable moves with a modular design that is extremely quick to set up and quiet and smooth to operate. MRMC says it is ideal for over-arching shots of crowds and live audiences or where you simply want some elevation or interesting movement.

LLS-1 Light Lift System (Image credit: MRMC)

The LLS-1 Light Lift System expands MRMC's PTZ enablement solutions by adding a vertical lift. For optimum flexibility, the LLS-1 has floor, wall or ceiling mounting options available. With a range of height configurations, the LLS-1 can comfortably capture sitting and standing shots using the floor-based option. Also on hand is the Studiobot XL, a 9-axis robotics system that offers what MRMC says is “superior visual creativity” to traditional dolly systems; and the AFC-100 robotic head which moves at up to 100° per second.

MRMC will also demo an advanced new feature of its MHC software that creates "virtual Teleportation."

“If you have a talent that you want to interview as if you are on-site, but can’t get them to your location, you can teleport your pundit or your guest to them,” the company said. “It allows you to seamlessly bring remote talent into the shot or studio while maintaining camera motion, effectively creating one camera shot in two locations using IP-controlled robotics. The synchronized movement of the two cameras paired with the subjects being able to move naturally makes the illusion hyper-realistic.

Nikon USA will be part of the booth, showcasing the Z9 full-frame mirrorless camera and other camera models, lenses and accessories.

Targeting sports production, MRMC will mark the worldwide launch of Polymotion Relay, a cost-effective, single-operator, multi-camera control solution for circuit-based sports. Driven by a computer vision engine, Polymotion Relay makes multi-cam production and control simple, the company said. Set up to follow the layout of a track at a predefined speed, one operator can use Polymotion Relay to manage all camera angles, making adjustments where needed to speed and framing, while the system makes intelligent modifications on-the-fly.

Complementing Polymotion Relay is Polymotion Player, an automated camera-follow-camera control that allows the operator to remain focused on capturing key action shots through Camera One. Polymotion Player+ is an automated real-time Player Tracking software solution that uses powerful computer vision technology to dynamically adjust the framing of the subject and follows players on the field of play. MRMC will also be showing Polymotion Remote+ which allows for remote multi-camera control from a single interface.

Additionally, on the stand, visitors will be able to check out MRMC’s Pan Bars, PTA-1 and PTA2, Arc360 PTZ and Robotic pod which will house a Nikon Z-9 as well as the Robotic POD-M2 for broadcast cameras which has built-in climate control.

NAB 2023 will also provide the first opportunity for attendees to see Slidekamera’s innovative products integrated with MRMC solutions. The addition of Slidekamera into the MRMC fold offers producers and videographers an expansive world-beating range of motion robotics that permit creative high-precision shots with even simple robotic cameras, MRMC said. Visitors can meet the Slidekamera by MRMC team and see the Titan Slider, Atlas Slider, Curved rail, and our full range of robotics heads in action, such as the Heavy Bullhead that is capable of housing a 20kg payload camera.

Returning to the show this year is MRMC’s “Unreal Ride” interactive user experience, in which MRMC is teaming up again with Vū Studios for another “show-stopping virtual production activation,” MRMC said.

“The Unreal Ride 2023 takes the experience up another level by adding greater control. Guests will be able to make decisions that materially affect a ride’s scene,” the company said. “Building on the theme of 100 years of NAB, guests will be able to select the environment in which the ride takes place – 100 years into the past or the future. Based on their decisions, MRMC will combine the physical and the virtual worlds live and capture it all using motion control to create a unique video for guests to take away and share on their social channels. This video includes the final camera output and a BTS perspective of how it was captured. Unreal Ride 2023 will be captured by the high-speed cinema robot Bolt X Cinebot with moves programmed in the industry-standard Flair software integrated with Unreal Engine.”

MRMC will be in Booth C5325 in the Central Hall of the LVCC.

To register for the 2023 NAB Show, visit nabshow.com/2023.