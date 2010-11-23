More than 100 EVS servers deployed for live replay operations at 2010 Asian Games

Guangzhou Asian Games Broadcasting (GAB), the 2010 Asian Games host broadcaster in China, is using EVS systems for its live operations, including multicamera recording, live replays and highlight editing, at various venues of the 2010 Asian Games.

Production teams, including 22 Chinese TV stations, are using a total of 130 EVS SD/HD servers and their live production controllers to cover the games, which are being held in Guangzhou, China through Nov. 27.

In excess of 50 venues have been equipped with the broadcast technology infrastructures during the two weeks of multisport competition in Guangzhou. More than 10,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries are showcasing a total of 476 events in 46 different sports disciplines.

CCTV’s OB vans and their broadcast specialist teams are providing support for the broadcasting of the opening and closing ceremonies and for competitions in more than 10 sports, including athletics, tennis, archery, gymnastics and basketball, and from seven multisport venues. To do so, CCTV is operating a total of 23 EVS XT[2] servers.

In total, the host broadcast, together with the other local broadcast service providers, has deployed 46 OB vans, of which 28 have HD capability. XT servers from EVS are at the heart of the production of more than 2500 hours of HD content. XT[2] servers are being controlled by the LSM remote for live replays and on-the-fly editing, and IPDirector is being used for production networking and media management, including rough-cut editing and file transfer.