More than 1 million 3-D-capable TVs to ship in 2010, DisplaySearch says

A new report from DisplaySearch forecasts shipments of 3-D-ready TVs to reach 1.2 million this year and 64 million units in 2018. Last year, TV manufacturers shipped 200,000 3-D-capable TVs, it said.

The projection, part of the display research firm’s most recent “Quarterly TV Design and Features Report,” says LED backlighting and 240Hz LCDs will serve as enabling technologies for new features like 3-D in TVs in 2010.

Paul Gray, DisplaySearch director of TV electronics research, says writing the Blu-ray 3-D specification was a critical part of future 3-D TV growth. What’s left is the hard work ensuring interoperability, he said.