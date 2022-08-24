More Adults Watching Video on Non-TV Devices

DURHAM, NH—The migration away from the TV set as the most popular source of news and entertainment in the American household continues as a new consumer research study from Leichtman Research Group finds that 59% of adults in the U.S. watch video on non-TV devices (including mobile phones, home computers, tablets, and eReaders) daily—compared to 55% in 2020, 43% in 2017, and 18% in 2012.

Not surprisingly younger individuals are most likely to watch video on non-TV devices, LRG found: Among all ages 18-34, 83% watch video on a non-TV device daily—compared to 64% of ages 35-54, and 35% of ages 55 and above.

Other related findings include:

51% of adults watch YouTube on a non-TV device daily, followed by news clips at 35%

50% of adults watch video on a mobile phone daily, up from 44% in 2020, and 33% in 2017

83% of households have a subscription video on-Demand (SVOD) service from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and/or Hulu, compared to 78% in 2020, and 64% in 2017

Overall, 64% of U.S. households now have more than one SVOD service, compared to 55% in 2020, and 33% in 2017

43% of all adults stream a top SVOD service daily, compared to 40% in 2020, and 29% in 2017

Including 11 additional streaming video services, the mean number of SVOD/DTC services among all households is 3.6, compared to 2.9 in 2020

“Nearly 60% of adults now watch video on a non-TV device daily. This includes half of all adults watching video on a mobile phone every day, up from one-third of adults five years ago,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “While non-TV devices provide the ability to watch video anywhere, the most common location for watching video on non-TV devices continues to be in the home. Eighty-two percent of those who watch video on a mobile phone, and 85% of those who watch video on a tablet or eReader, do so at home.”

These findings are based on a survey of 1,900 households nationwide and are part of a new LRG study, Emerging Video Services 2022. This is LRG’s 16th annual study on this topic.