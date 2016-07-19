Montgomery College Television Deploys Myers’ ProTrack

NORTHAMPTON, MASS.–With a new HD channel expected to launch later this year, Montgomery College Television has employed Myers’ ProTrack broadcast management software to manage the educational cable network’s multiple channels. Montgomery College Television highlights the best of Montgomery College and its surrounding community and produces its own content.

“Running a station independently consumes a lot of resources in producing, airing, and properly archiving content,” shared Melissa Pace, Station Manager, Montgomery College.

Increasing efficiency in its broadcast workflow was of upmost importance when choosing management software, according to the college. ProTrack has allowed MCTV to continue to use itsr Harmonic Polaris Play Automation System, with schedule timing between the systems now simpler due to the integration of the Broadcast Exchange Format (BXF) and media timing updates that provide specific program lengths needed for log creation. MCTV’s community broadcaster status requires them to produce and file reports such as media listings and performances reporting, and with ProTrack, staff can now automate those tasks.

The ProTrack system also includes Myers’ ProWeb web plugin that configures MCTV’s website to automatically update its program schedule as it appears on the station’s ProTrack schedule, allowing viewers to have 24/7 program information.

Pace says the ProTrack system has allowed them to “more effectively deliver valuable content their viewers have come to rely on.”