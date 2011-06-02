Mobile Television Group expands Canon HD lens inventory

Mobile Television Group, operator of one of the nation’s largest fleets of HD production vehicles, has expanded its complement of Canon HD lenses with the addition of 10 new XJ72x9.3B long-zoom HD field units.

Mobile Television Group produces more than 4000 live sporting events each year.

These newest Canon DIGISUPER 72xs lenses join the 150 already owned by Mobile Television Group and will be used for the company’s Ultra-Mo system, which uses the Phantom camera from Vision Research to produce super-slow-motion instant video replays for live sports projects. Mobile Television Group now has nine trucks outfitted with the Ultra-MO system and will outfit three more this year.

According to Canon, as of March 2011, its long-field HDTV zoom lenses are the most widely used lenses in HD sports and entertainment production. All feature Canon’s latest optical technologies, including specialized multilayer coatings on each element, advanced computer-aided lightweight design, heightened long-range zoom capabilities and the HD optical precision.

Designed as a more affordable member of Canon’s DIGISUPER line of long-zoom HD field lenses, the XJ72x9.3B leverages the company’s exclusive engineering-design optimization strategies to ensure full HDTV image quality. It also provides focal length control over its telephoto range of from 9.3mm to 675mm (up to 1350mm with extender).