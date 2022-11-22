Missouri State Rep. Dan Shaul Backs Tegna Deal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.—In a letter to the FCC, Missouri State representative Dan Shaul has come out in favor of Standard General’s acquisition of Tegna, which owns a local station KSDK in Shaul’s Missouri House of Representatives District 113.

“I write to support Standard General's acquisition of Tegna because the combined company will continue to invest in local broadcast newsrooms across America,” Shaul said. “Standard General has a history of bolstering local news stations and its investments will help ensure that Americans will have access to the critical information that impacts their daily lives.”

“Local news is facing a crisis,” he said. “The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated an extinction of local print news outlets across the country. Where many counties previously had multiple newspapers, a decline in revenue has in turn brought about the demise of the local news ecosystem. As these sources of local news decline, more and more Americans are getting their news online, particularly through social media. This dynamic creates an environment that is rife with disinformation. It is critical that the FCC reviews Standard General's acquisition of Tegna within this context.”

“News outlets like KSDK and other broadcast stations across the country play a critical role by informing members of the community about elections, local government, and other key elements of civic participation,” he concluded. “In today's media environment, we need to reinforce community views around shared values and beliefs, and local news is an essential piece of the equation. I urge the commission to support local news and approve Standard General's acquisition of Tegna.”