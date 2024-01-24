Mission Stations Return to Dish After Year-Long Blackout
Multiyear distribution agreement that will return 27 Mission television stations in 25 markets to the satellite pay TV service
Mission Broadcasting and Dish Network have announced a comprehensive, multiyear distribution agreement that will return 27 Mission television stations in 25 markets to the satellite pay TV service. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The stations—which are owned by Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting and operated by Nexstar—were removed from Dish in January 2023 when the two sides could not reach a new retransmission agreement. Mission said it “regrets the inconvenience experienced by its viewers and thanks them for their patience.”
Dennis Thatcher, President of Mission Broadcasting remarked: "We are delighted to have reached a new distribution agreement with Dish Network, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship."
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.