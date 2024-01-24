Mission Stations Return to Dish After Year-Long Blackout

Mission Broadcasting and Dish Network have announced a comprehensive, multiyear distribution agreement that will return 27 Mission television stations in 25 markets to the satellite pay TV service. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The stations—which are owned by Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting and operated by Nexstar—were removed from Dish in January 2023 when the two sides could not reach a new retransmission agreement. Mission said it “regrets the inconvenience experienced by its viewers and thanks them for their patience.”

Dennis Thatcher, President of Mission Broadcasting remarked: "We are delighted to have reached a new distribution agreement with Dish Network, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship."