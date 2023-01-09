Mission and White Knight Stations Blacked Out on Dish

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish has announced that Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting local stations, which are both operated by Nexstar Media Group, were removed from Dish TV on Jan. 6 after the Dish and the station groups were unable to reach a new retransmission consent agreement.

The blackout impacts access to stations in 28 markets nationwide.

Dish noted that the stations are operated by Nexstar but Nexstar has issued a statement that it is not involved in negotiations regarding retransmission consent agreements (opens in new tab).

“Both programming groups rejected Dish’s contract extension offers to keep programming available for customers while we continue to negotiate,” said Brian Neylon, group president, Dish TV. “We’re disappointed Mission and White Knight have chosen this course of action. The demanded fees are unreasonable given that Mission and White Knight’s viewership on Dish have significantly declined over the past three years, indicating that many viewers have moved to other channels for programming they prefer.”

The Mission Broadcasting stations affected are:

(NBC: KRBC) - Abilene, TX

(FOX: WXXA) - Albany, NY.

(CW: KWBQ) - Albuquerque, NM

(MNT: KASY) - Albuquerque, NM

(FOX: KCIT) - Amarillo, TX

(MNT: KCPN) - Amarillo, TX

(FOX: KHMT) - Billings, MT

(ABC: WVNY) - Burlington, VT

(FOX: KLJB) - Davenport, IA

(FOX: WFXP) - Erie, PA

(CW: WTVW) - Evansville, IN

(FOX: KFQX) - Grand Junction, CO

(ABC: KODE) - Joplin, MO

(ABC: WLAJ) - Lansing, MI

(FOX: KLRT) - Little Rock, AR

(CW: KASN) - Little Rock, AR

(ABC: KAMC) - Lubbock, TX

(NBC: KTVE) - Monroe, LA

(CW: WPIX) - New York, NY

(FOX: KPEJ) - Odessa, TX

(FOX: WNAC) - Providence, RI

(ABC: WTVO) - Rockford, IL

(NBC: KSAN) - San Angelo, TX

(FOX: KMSS) - Shreveport, LA

(CBS: KOLR) - Springfield, MO

(ABC: WAWV) - Terre Haute, IN

(ABC: WUTR) - Utica, NY

(FOX: KJTL) - Wichita Falls, TX

(MNT: KJBO) - Wichita Falls, TX

(CBS: WYOU) - Wilkes Barre, PA

The White Knight Broadcasting stations blacked out on Dish are: