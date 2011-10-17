Miranda Technologies to receive Technical Emmy for AFD development

Miranda Technologies has been selected for an Emmy Award from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for its part in the development and standardization of the aspect ratio control technology called Active Format Description (AFD).

The Emmy Award for Technology & Engineering will be presented to the company at the 2012 International CES Show in Las Vegas in January. The award will be presented in recognition of the company’s work in pioneering, developing and deploying aspect ratio control technology for television facilities worldwide.

Active Format Description (AFD) was developed to simplify and automate aspect ratio conversion of 16:9 and 4:3 programming to ensure optimal on-air presentation. It avoids the need for complex coordination of broadcast automation and traffic systems to manage the aspect ratio of programs. AFD has now been adopted and standardized by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE).