Miranda Provides Control and Visibility at WNJU

MONTREAL: Miranda Technologies announced the completion of a facility-wide upgrade at WNJU Telemundo 47 New York. The upgrade applies to a significant portion of the WNJU operation and includes Miranda infrastructure, routing, multiviewers and central monitoring and control solutions, the vendor said.



As the Telemundo Network’s flagship station, New Jersey-based WNJU wanted to provide the greater New York Hispanic community with full HD services as well as put in place technology that would enable it to more efficiently manage content for multiplatform delivery. Miranda’s solution includes an Nvision 8280 router frame populated with input/output cards that feed the entire facility, including a wide array of Miranda’s Kaleido-X and Kaleido-X16 multiviewers.



Multiple Densité 3 frames, which provide multiformat operation, house cascaded Kaleido modular cards that feed the main control room monitor. By cascading the modules, WNJU can increase the picture count per monitor if desired without affecting image quality or processing speed, both of which are significant advantages. An eight-display monitor wall provides a single reference point for operational visibility, all of which can be controlled with a Miranda RCP-200 control panel.



Miranda’s iControl provides comprehensive facility monitoring and control, including all Densité modular products installed throughout the facility. The iControl configuration is also customized to handle tally management, which provides the benefit of being able to see program and preview tallies from WNJU’s switcher in all displays throughout the facility.