Microsoft Helps Broadcast International Expand Services



Broadcast International has joined the Microsoft Partner Solutions Center at their business campus in Redmond, Calif.



The BI Network, delivering digital signage, eLearning and live business television, will be trafficked through Microsoft Cloud. The Cloud features exclusive technologies including Microsoft’s SQL Azure, Windows 7 capability for smartphones and digital signage displays and Xbox.



The BI Network is powered by Broadcast International’s flagship product, CodecSys, and reportedly can be distributed through any cloud-based network architecture. The technology can turn any Windows 7 smartphone into an interactive digital sign.



The MPSC reportedly hosts many of the world’s largest companies, introducing them to Microsoft’s latest advances in their “partner ecosystem.”



"Our customers have driven us to deliver our managed enterprise media solutions in a turn-key fashion,” said Broadcast International CEO Rod Tiede in a press release. “With Microsoft, we are showcasing our cloud offering in one of the world's most advanced computing centers at the MPSC." The announcement was originally made at this year’s NAB Show.



