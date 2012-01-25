Miami PBS Station WPBT2 Upgrades With Calrec

Maria Halpern, WPBT2 Miami's audio engineer, works with the Calrec Omega audio console for one of the station's local programs.

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.: Calrec Audio announced that Miami PBS station WPBT2 has installed its second Calrec console in the new HD control room known as Studio B. The station uses the studio to produce its own local programs and can rent it for client productions through its for-profit facility, Comtel. WPBT2 also supplies the production facilities for “Nightly Business Report,” which is the most watched business news program in the country.



The new Omega console with Calrec Bluefin HDSP technology is being used on this live production Monday through Friday, 52 weeks a year.



The Omega console replaces another aging console and complements WPBT2’s existing Calrec Sigma console that has been in place in its Studio A for about eight years. WPBT2 also used a Sigma desk for many years in an outside broadcast truck that it used to own.



Bexel Inc., Calrec’s distribution partner in the region, provided training and ongoing support for the WPBT2 installation.