Meredith to outfit stations with LiveU video-over-cellular ENG backpacks

Meredith Local Media Group has entered into an agreement with LiveU to use the manufacturer’s portable video-over-cellular backpacks to provide its mobile uplink technology for electronic newsgathering operations within its television station group.

Meredith will deploy the company’s LU60 system at its television stations around the country.



LiveU’s backpack IP newsgathering system bonds 3G/4G LTE cell phone circuits with proprietary RF technology to provide resiliency and up to 1080 HD video. The ENG systems include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimized for maximum video quality based on the available network conditions.

Meredith owns or operates 13 television stations, including WGCL-TV in Atlanta; WPCH-TV in Atlanta; KPHO-TV in Phoenix; KPDX-TV and KPTV in Portland; WFSB-TV in Hartford-New Haven, Conn.; WSMV-TV in Nashville, Tenn.; KCTV and KSMO in Kansas City; WHNS-TV in Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC-Asheville, N.C.; WNEM-TV in Flint-Saginaw, Mich.; KVVU-TV in Las Vegas; and WSHM in Springfield, Mass.