Meredith Corp. and Katz Broadcasting Make Distribution Pact

DES MOINES, IOWA and ATLANTA – Meredith Corp. and Katz Broadcasting have agreed on a distribution deal where Meredith will carry Katz networks Grit, Escape and LAFF in five markets across the United States.

Jonathan Katz, president and CEO of Katz Broadcasting

Grit, an action-oriented channel featuring a heavy dose of western, action and war movies, will be distributed in Atlanta on WGCL-TV (channel 46.3). Escape, geared towards women with a mix of movies and off-network series that deal with crime/mystery, will be available in Portland, Ore., on KPDX-TV (49.2), Hartford, Conn., on WFSB-TV (3.2), Greenville, S.C., on WHNS-TV (21.3), and Las Vegas on KVVU-TV (5.2). LAFF, which is set to debut on April 15, will feature a mix of comedy movies and off-network sitcoms and will be available in Portland, Ore., on KPTV-TV (12.3) and Hartford, Conn., on WFSB-TV (3.3). All these channels are standard definition, OTA channels.

This is the first distribution deal between the Meredith Corp. and Katz Broadcasting.

Katz Broadcasting was founded in 2014 by Bounce TV Founder and COO Jonathan Katz. The company also has distribution agreements with Univision for the New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Miami markets. The distribution deal with Meredith makes Grit available in 78 percent of the U.S., Escape in 58 percent and LAFF 50 percent.