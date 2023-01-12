Media Tech Sustainability Summit Set for June 20-21, 2023

Barbara Lange of Kibo21 and Lisa Collins of Dovetail Creative have announced the launch of the Media Tech Sustainability Summit, an online event scheduled for June 20-21, 2023. that will focus on sustainability issues within the broadcast, media & entertainment industry.

Both of the event's organizers have a lengthy resume in the media tech industry, with Lange serving for many years as the executive director of SMPTE and Collins working for 11 years at IABM.

“Every person and every industry needs to take action now to mitigate the impacts of climate change; it is not someone else’s problem – it is all of ours, and there are plenty of areas where the media tech sector can step up to do its part,” Lange said. “Not only is it an imperative to meet the global sustainability challenges but being sustainable also makes real business sense as organizations understand going green can create market opportunities. We think it is time for the media tech sector to understand the topic as we start on our sustainability journey.”

“Some great work is taking place within our industry to move the needle on environmental issues but what is not evident are the two other key spheres of sustainability that relate to people and company purpose,” Collins added. “With sustainability agendas now under question in key RFPs I believe it is important to share best practice and education around the subject to ensure that our industry thrives.”

The Media Tech Sustainability Summit will cover a variety of aspects of sustainability in media. Starting with an introduction of sustainability in general, MTSS will then move into what the broadcast, media & entertainment industry is doing today, and what more can be done, the organizers reported.

The event is an opportunity to provide a baseline understanding of this complex topic while discussing best practices and suggesting ideas on how to tackle the key issues holding us back from creating a sustainable future, the organizers said.

Day one will provide educational content and day two, in collaboration with event partner Greening of Streaming, will stream from Brussels with a number of keynote sessions.

