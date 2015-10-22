Media Links Developing IP Gateway Systems

STANSTED, ENGLAND—Media Links EMEA has announced that it is working on the development of a new range of IP gateway systems for broadcasters. This new range will convert established broadcast signals for transport over IP across established internal and external networks.

John Smith

The IP gateway systems from Media Links enable 3G/HDI/SDI broadcast signals to be encoded into an IP data stream, according to John Smith, head of Media Links. Using IEEE 1588V2 Precision Time Protocol, IP Genlock is able to ensure sync over multiple points on the network.

“Following discussions at IBC we anticipate sports broadcasters will be particularly interested in this technology as it enables signals to be transmitted from numerous remote venues such as football stadiums or other sport facilities, over established telcos networks, with both hitless switching and zero data lass,” added Smith.

Smith indicates that Media Links is currently working with one major broadcaster on a new IP gateway.