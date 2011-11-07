Media General Signs Rentrak for 13 TV Stations



PORTLAND, ORE.: Rentrak announced a “major, long-term contract expansion” for audience measurement services for 13 Media General TV stations.



In addition to renewing NBC affiliate, WCMH-TV in Columbus, Ohio, Media General signed up 12 more stations in Augusta, Ga./Aiken, S.C.; Birmingham and Charleston, S.C.; Columbus, Ga./Opelika, Ala.; Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.; Hattiesburg-Laurel and Jackson, Miss.; Myrtle Beach, Fla.; Mobile, Ala., and Pensacola, Fla., and Savannah, Ga.



