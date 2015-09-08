Media General, Meredith Merge in $2.4B Deal

RICHMOND, VA--Top executives at Meredith and Media General told analysts during a conference call that the $2.4 billion merger they announced this morning has considerable upside in digital media as well as TV stations poised to benefit from 2016 election spending.

The combined entity will reach some 30% of U.S. TV households, via 88 stations in 54 markets, which would make it the No. 3 U.S. station group. In 80% of all markets where it operates, it will be No. 1 or No. 2 in terms of revenue, a point the executives returned to repeatedly during the hour-long call.

Broadcasting & Cable has the rest of the story.