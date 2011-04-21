Media Bureau extends reply comment deadline for TV band NPRM

The FCC Media Bureau has extended the deadline for reply comments regarding its Broadcast Television Bands Notice of Proposed Rulemaking until April 25.

A number of major broadcast groups, including LIN Television, Media General and Sinclair Broadcast Group as well as 41 state broadcast associations, asked for a seven-day extension of the original reply comment deadline of April 18 because it comes immediately after the 2011 NAB Show, which was held in Las Vegas, April 11-14.

Some requesting the extension pointed out that many broadcasters, their counsel and other interested parties would attend the convention where they would learn from FCC commissioners and staff in attendance the latest on matters related to the proceeding, such as incentive auctions, which they may wish to address in their reply comments.

”Given the importance of the issues in this proceeding,” the Media Bureau said, “we find that good cause exists to provide all parties an extension of the reply comment deadline to facilitate the development of a full and complete record.”

The NPRM lays out proposed changes to rules regarding allocations, channel sharing and ways to improve VHF service. The NPRM was published in the Federal Register on Feb. 11, which set in motion a deadline schedule for comments and reply comments. On April 13, the broadcasters asked for the deadline extension.