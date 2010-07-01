Media Bureau announces ownership report waiver availability for some licensees

With the clock fast ticking down to the July 8 deadline for filing the Biennial Ownership Report for Broadcast Stations (Form 323), the Media Bureau last week issued a Public Notice allowing some licensees to seek waivers of the filing requirement.

Specifically, the notice identifies stations that have been assigned or transferred (excluding pro forma transfers of control) between Nov. 1, 2009, and June 23, 2010, as being eligible to file the waiver.

Licensees that have obtained consent from the commission to consummate proposed transfers or assignments but have not yet closed on the transactions as of notice also may file for a waiver of the 2009 biennial filing requirement.

For licensees with pending assignment and transfer of control applications and licensees of applications filed between June 23, 2010, and July 8, 2010, Form 323 must be filed on or before the July 8, 2010, deadline, as a condition to the grant of the pending application.