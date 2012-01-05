Media Bureau announces new filing requirement for CSR, CSC petitions

The FCC will no longer accept and consider new Cable Special Relief (CSR) and Cable Show Cause (CSC) petitions filed on paper.

The Media Bureau said last week that effective Jan. 3 such petitions must be submitted electronically using the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS). Electronic filing of new CSR and CSC petitions is mandatory. Any such petitions filed on paper will be returned with instructions on how to file online, the bureau said.

Waivers of this requirement will not be considered unless the filer demonstrates that the filing cannot be made electronically.