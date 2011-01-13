MCV Reaches Accord With MobiTV and Nagra-Kudelski



The Mobile Content Venture (MCV) announced technology and device partnerships with Nagra-Kudelski and MobiTV at CES.



Nagra-Kudelski will help MCV manage its standards-based conditional access, and will also facilitate a simple user registration process for consumers to allow reception of advertiser- supported content.



MobiTV will deliver a number of applications for the MCV consumer launch in late 2011. The company's technology will allow consumers to access video services and program information for both live broadcast and streaming television.



MCV also received commitments from manufacturers, including Dell and Samsung, to deploy MCV-compatible devices with a Mobile DTV tuner to receive broadcast television.



Salil Dalvi, Co-GM of MCV and SVP at NBC Universal Digital Distribution, Erik Moreno, Go-GM of MCV and senior vice president at Fox issued a joint statement in which they stated their satisfaction with the deal.



"Our partnerships with MobiTV, Nagra, Dell and Samsung are a critical step in the growth of the platform," the statement read. "A vibrant mobile TV ecosystem needs broadcast services, consumer devices that comply with ATSC-Mobile standards, and the ability to enable multiple business models for content owners. MCV is thrilled to work with these industry leaders to make this ecosystem possible,"



Another comment came from Dell.



"Dell is committed to delivering the ultimate entertainment experience for its customers and has been an early mover in Mobile DTV," said John Thode, VP of mobile at Dell. "We're looking at new ways to keep people connected to the news, sports and entertainment programming they love while using their Dell devices, and we're excited to be a part of this national mobile TV platform. We are honored to be part of the MCV announcement at CES."



Gavin Kim, vice president of content services and enterprise mobility at Samsung Telecommunications America also offered a statement.



"Samsung is a global leader in offering the mobile TV experience to consumers, said Kim. "We are excited by the potential of mobile TV-enabled devices powered by Samsung's ATSC-Mobile DTV chipsets."



Mobile Content Venture (MCV) is a joint-venture comprising 12 major broadcast groups, including Belo Corp., Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps Co., Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television Inc., Media General Inc., Meredith Corp., Post-Newsweek Stations Inc. and Raycom Media, all of which are part of the standalone entity known as Pearl Mobile DTV, LLC, as well as Fox, ION Television, and NBC.



