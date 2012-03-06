MCS Upgrades with SSL C10



NEW YORK, NY.: Manhattan Center Studios recently installed an SSL C10 HD compact broadcast console during an upgrade to its Studio 1 TV production facility.



"Before the physical upgrade to Studio 1, we were constantly struggling with a digital console that was really designed more for a music recording environment, so everyday TV items like generating a simple mix-minus were a chore," says Marvin Williams, director of video engineering and operations, Manhattan Center Studios. "With the advent of the C10, we now enjoy pushing a button to create one or multiple mix-minus feeds, saving time and letting our engineers focus on critical mixing for live-to-capture sessions. The C10 really solves our problems for audio production by giving us great sound, flexibility and features designed for TV applications."



Recent programs produced using the new C10 include BBC America's new Would You Rather...? With Graham Norton and Yes Network's Centerstage. The productions used the C10's Dialogue Automix feature, which automates level control for panel-type discussion programs. Once relative mic levels are set by the engineer, Dialogue Automix delivers levels between participants while maintaining a consistent ambient level.



Manhattan Center Studios encompasses the Hammerstein concert space featuring 75-foot ceilings; The Grand, a 10,000-sq.-ft. space seating 1,200 people; two audio recording studios; and two large TV production studios with associated edit suites. While the C10 in the TV1 Control Room is primarily used for Studio 1 productions, the console can service the audio needs of any of the Manhattan Center's recording or production spaces, including The Hammerstein, through a 256-channel router.



-- ProSound Network

