Maryland Public Television Acquires Utah Scientific Router

SALT LAKE CITY—As Maryland Public Television has begun its transition to IP operations with a facility upgrade, one of the products it chose to help make up its new infrastructure is the Utah Scientific UTAH-400 Series 2 hybrid router.

The UTAH-400 system replaces the broadcaster’s two legacy routers that it utilized. With the UTAH-400, Maryland Public Television can continue to operate in its existing SDI environments while gradually transitioning to IP operations. The router is also expected to assist with a future transition to 4K and possibly 8K resolution.

Digital Video Group handled the design and integration of the new router.

Maryland Public Television is a PBS affiliate that serves Maryland, D.C., and parts of Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.