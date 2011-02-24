MARVIN Technologies to unveil latest on-set camera data management system

MARVIN Technologies will introduce its new MARVIN 2.0 on-set camera data management system at the 2011 NAB Show.

Along with support for all common digital cinema cameras, including RED, ARRI Alexa, Silicon Imaging SI 2K and others, MARVIN 2.0 features stereoscopic 3-D support. The system automates the creation of backups, LTO tape masters, QuickTime proxies for offline editing and DVD dailies as well as shot logging. With MARVIN 2.0, filmmakers have a choice of three models, ensuring data safety and efficient transcoding for any project size.

The new stereo 3-D support in MARVIN 2.0 allows the system to ingest left- and right-eye images simultaneously, archiving to two LTO tapes. MARVIN 2.0 will render stereoscopic content in side-by-side, interleaved or checkerboard format to QuickTime files for Final Cut Pro or MXF files for fast import into Avid systems.

