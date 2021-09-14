Marketron REV Delivers Streamlines Sales Process, Grows Sales For TV, Radio

HAILEY, Idaho—Marketron has launched Marketron REV, a sales growth platform that’s purpose-built for broadcast TV and radio sales professionals.

Marketron REV unifies the entire sales process on a single platform, streamlining the customer, proposal and order management process so sellers can focus more time and energy on selling, the company said.

“Marketron REV transforms the sales process with unprecedented efficiency, so sellers gain the freedom to focus more time on hitting quotas,” said Jimshade Chaudhari, senior vice president of product at Marketron. “Because the platform eliminates redundancies, automates administrative tasks and empowers broadcasters to price inventory more accurately, sellers no longer have that swivel chair experience. Simply put, the Marketron REV platform accelerates revenue.”

The new product, equipped with an integrated CRM, streamlines customer management and makes it easy for salespeople to track opportunities, the company said.

Visual dashboards and filtering options give sellers more control in managing and monitoring their deals. Marketron REV ensures proposals and order accuracy with real-time insights into avails. An optimizer feature automatically places sports based on customizable cost efficiency or placement settings, the company said.

Advanced algorithms drive dynamic pricing directly from existing traffic systems, allowing Marketron REV to set spot prices automatically that maximize revenue based on current fill rates, timelines and other key factors, it said.

Sellers can convert proposals to orders in just seconds, send them for rapid approval and execute them in most TV and radio traffic systems, including non-Marketron platforms such as WideOrbit. With configurable settings for floor and ceiling rate controls, as well as discount tolerances for each salesperson, Marketron REV accelerates the approval process while protecting margin, the company said.

Sales managers working with Marketron REV have access to a powerful and visual reporting suite that gives visibility into pipeline, committed orders, top sellers and how stations are performing against targets. With transparent reporting, the sales team can make better-informed decisions based on real-time data, it said.